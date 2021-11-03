Secrets of quillwort photosynthesis could boost crop efficiency

LA JOLLA—The humble quillworts are an ancient group of about 250 small, aquatic plants that have largely been ignored by modern botanists. Now, Salk scientists, along with researchers from the Boyce Thompson Institute, have sequenced the first quillwort genome and uncovered some secrets of the plant’s unique method of photosynthesis—secrets that could eventually lead to the engineering of crops with more efficient water use and carbon capture to address climate change. The findings were published in Nature Communications on November 3, 2021.

“Plants are truly amazing at developing novel strategies to extract resources like carbon from their environment,” says co-corresponding author Todd Michael, research professor in the Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory. “By exploiting this ingenuity across an array of unique plants like Isoetes we are developing a toolbox to engineer plants of the future to draw down more carbon.”

Most plants breathe in…

