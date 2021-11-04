Atom Bioworks Wins 2021 Rapid Testing Innovation Award

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — DCN Dx and DIALUNOX GMbH, the organizers of the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC), announced yesterday that Atom Bioworks, Inc. has won the 2021 Rapid Testing Innovation Award. The award recognizes the best innovation in the field of rapid point-of-care assays or the most novel application for rapid assays during the past year. The prize includes a cash award of $10,000 USD*. The award was presented Nov. 3 in a ceremony at the 2021 ALFC. The ALFC was held Nov. 1-3, 2021, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

