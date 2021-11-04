Avidity Announces First Person Dosed with an Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC™)

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the first participants in the Phase 1/2 MARINA trial have been dosed with Avidity’s lead AOC product candidate, AOC 1001, marking the first time a person has been dosed with an AOC. "This is a first for this new class of drugs and it is a significant milestone for the DM1 community, the Avidity team and the RNA field," said Sarah Boyce, president and CEO of Avidity. "AOCs have the potential to expand the possibilities of how we can treat diseases and our goal is to deliver meaningful drugs to patients as quickly as possible. AOC 1001’s MARINA trial will offer a first glimpse of proof-of-concept data for the AOC platform to better inform…

