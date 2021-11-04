Illumina Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which include the consolidated financial results of GRAIL. Third quarter consolidated results: Revenue of $1,108 million, a 40% increase compared to the prior year period GAAP net income for the quarter of $317 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, which included a $900 million gain from our previously held investment in GRAIL and $654 million in day one compensation expense related to the GRAIL acquisition. This compared to $179 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the prior year period Non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $221 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, which included dilution from GRAIL non-GAAP operating loss of $0.19 per diluted share and incremental dilution from the 9.8 million shares issued to fund the GRAIL acquisition of $0.06 per…

