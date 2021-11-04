Not So Great Expectations: Pain in HIV Related to Brain’s Expectations of Relief

Neuroimaging study reveals potential brain mechanism underlying chronic neuropathic pain in individuals with HIV. Findings may guide new clinical treatments targeting patients’ expectations for pain relief.
CARI Therapeutics has received additional funding from the National Institute of Drug Abuse to refine their tiny implantable biosensor that could help combat the deadly and destructive opioid crisis in the United States.
