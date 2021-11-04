Plexium Appoints Percival Barretto-Ko as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Plexium, Inc., (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced the appointment of experienced biopharmaceutical leader Percival Barretto-Ko as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Barretto-Ko joins Plexium following a sixteen-year tenure with Astellas Pharma Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, where he held several prominent roles and was most recently Chief Business Officer and a member of the Executive Committee where he led the execution of Astellas’ Corporate Strategic Plan.

