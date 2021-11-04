Viracta Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company primarily focused on targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for oral presentation and one for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 11-14, 2021, both in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually. "We are thrilled that the final results from our Phase 1b/2 trial in relapsed/refractory EBV positive lymphoma have been selected for an oral presentation at ASH, and we are pleased to see our presence expand this year to include an additional asset from our portfolio," said Ivor Royston, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. "Having three abstracts accepted at ASH is an honor that we believe speaks to the innovative nature of our growing pipeline. We look forward to the meeting in December…

