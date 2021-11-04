Wugen Announces Data Presentation at the 63rd Annual Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced it will present preclinical data on the characterization of WU-CART-007 at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) which will be held virtually and in-person in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-14, 2021. The results demonstrate preclinica

Click here to view original post