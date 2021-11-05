Bluestar Genomics Presents New Data Showing its Liquid Biopsy Test Detects Pancreatic Cancer Signal

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestar Genomics, an innovative company leading the development of next-generation liquid biopsy approaches to early cancer detection, today announced the presentation of new analytical performance data on its proprietary non-invasive pancreatic cancer test at the American Pancreatic Association (APA) annual meeting. Data from the study showed that the company’s test detected a pancreatic cancer signal in people across various age groups, including patients with new

Click here to view original post