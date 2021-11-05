Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Dr. Maciej S. Lesniak Presentation at 13th International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #IOVC–Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of stem cell-based delivery of oncolytic viruses, announced today that its physician advisor, Maciej S. Lesniak, MD, Department Chair of Neurological Surgery, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, will present at the upcoming International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC), which will be held in hybrid format November 5 through November 7, 2021, as both

Click here to view original post