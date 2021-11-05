Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2021 Third Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: Clinical breast cancer data indicate pelareorep-induced changes in blood T cell populations may be a predictive biomarker Advanced collaboration with Roche and AIO by initiating dosing in phase 1/2 GOBLET trial in gastrointestinal cancers Strong financial position with approximately $48 million and cash runway into 2023 Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced its financial results and development highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Click here to view original post