Researchers Develop CRISPR-based Rapid Diagnostic Tool for SARS-CoV-2

November 5, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Researchers Develop CRISPR-based Rapid Diagnostic Tool for SARS-CoV-2

UC San Diego scientists have created a new technology that rapidly detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new SENSR was developed using CRISPR gene-editing technology as a rapid diagnostic that eventually could be used in homes, airports and other locations.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles