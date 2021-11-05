Researchers Develop CRISPR-based Rapid Diagnostic Tool for SARS-CoV-2

UC San Diego scientists have created a new technology that rapidly detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new SENSR was developed using CRISPR gene-editing technology as a rapid diagnostic that eventually could be used in homes, airports and other locations.
