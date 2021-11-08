Ensysce Biosciences Announces Completion of $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement under a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors (“Investors”) for senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the “Warrants”) for an aggregate investment of $15 million. The final funding by the Investors of $10 million, prior to fees and offering expenses, occurred on November 5, 2021.
