HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Salt Carlsbad, a Houston-headquartered company with operations in Carlsbad, NM, will be featured in an upcoming episode of “How America Works,” narrated by acclaimed reality television star, Mike Rowe. The episode will air on November 15, at 7:00pm CST on the Fox Business channel. “How America Works” is a new television series showcasing the people who keep America’s important infrastructure functioning every day. Narrated by Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame, each
Houston-headquartered Company Featured in Primetime on Fox Business Network With Reality TV Star, Mike Rowe
