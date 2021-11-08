Janux Therapeutics to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Janux Therapeutics to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences: Cowen’s 5th Annual IO Next Summit Forum: Fireside Chat Date: Monday, November 15
Click here to view original post