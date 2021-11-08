Want to Throw Off Your Chatbot? Use Figurative Language

November 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Want to Throw Off Your Chatbot? Use Figurative Language

Computer scientists recently examined the performance of dialog systems, such as personal assistants and chatbots designed to interact with humans. The team found that when these systems are confronted with dialog that includes idioms or similes, their performance drops to between 10 and 20 percent.

Click to view original post

Related Articles