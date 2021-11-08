Want to Throw Off Your Chatbot? Use Figurative Language

Computer scientists recently examined the performance of dialog systems, such as personal assistants and chatbots designed to interact with humans. The team found that when these systems are confronted with dialog that includes idioms or similes, their performance drops to between 10 and 20 percent.
Related Articles
Looking Beyond DNA to See Cancer with New Clarity
September 30, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Looking Beyond DNA to See Cancer with New Clarity
In three Science papers, UC San Diego and UC San Francisco researchers mapped out how hundreds of gene mutations involved in cancer affect the discrete groups of proteins that are the ultimate actors behind the … […]
Cardiac Program Receives National Recognition for Treating Condition Often Undiagnosed
December 4, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cardiac Program Receives National Recognition for Treating Condition Often Undiagnosed
How Stimulus Dollars are Spent will Affect Emissions for Decades
June 10, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on How Stimulus Dollars are Spent will Affect Emissions for Decades