Avidity Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate progress. "This past quarter we initiated our Phase 1/2 MARINATM trial for AOC 1001, which transitions us into a clinical stage company. This trial is important for both AOC 1001 and our platform as it is expected to generate the first proof of concept data on the AOC platform’s potential to deliver RNA therapy outside of the liver – a first for the field of RNA conjugates and for Avidity," said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer. "This is also an important milestone for the myotonic dystrophy community who currently have no therapeutic options. We look forward…

Click here to view original post