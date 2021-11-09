BIOARKIVE Receives International Standard ISO 20387:2018 Accreditation

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BIOARKIVE, Inc. is pleased to announce the accreditation awarded by the Accreditation Council of the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). The ISO 20387 accreditation program was developed with input from industry experts to ensure biobanks and biorepositories meet quality performance standards related to core biobanking activities, including: sample acquisition, collection, preparation, preservation, testing, analysis, and distribution.

