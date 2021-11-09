SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the addition of Zinc Complex to its product line. A first-of-its-kind blend, Zinc Complex contains copper and selenium – essential elements in providing superior nutrient absorption and utilization – as well as three forms of zinc for improved immune system, nervous system, and metabolism functions.
Cymbiotika Launches Zinc Complex Supplement for Optimum Health
