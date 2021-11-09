HUYABIO Announces the Exclusive License of the Wee1 Inhibitor from Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International, the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today it had licensed exclusive worldwide ex-China rights to the Wee1 inhibitor from Shanghai Pharma, the second largest pharma group in China with annual sales of over $30 billion. This is the first program that Shanghai Pharma has outlicensed to a global partner. "HUYABIO International has pioneered an innovative approach for partnering with Chinese research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. It identifies and licenses the most promising pre-clinical and clinical stage compounds in China, leverages and extends the research efforts of its Chinese partners, and provides a bridge into the international development process and global biopharma market. We are glad to collaborate with them on our SPH6162 as this collaboration is an important milestone of our global strategy due to our Licensed Molecules and Licensed Products," said Min Zuo,…

