Industry Veteran Kameel Farag Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced that Kameel Farag has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the company’s executive team. "We are delighted to welcome Kameel to the team at this important stage of Aspen’s growth," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, Aspen Neuroscience president and chief executive officer. "His strong strategic financial planning experience will be critical as we advance the company to the next stage of scale and sophistication."

