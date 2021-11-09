Inhibrx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate highlights. Recent Corporate Highlights On October 12, 2021, Inhibrx announced interim results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. The data from the single ascending dose cohorts revealed the potential to achieve normal AAT levels with monthly dosing and also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no drug-related severe or serious adverse events at doses up to and including 120 mg/kg single dose and 80 mg/kg multi-dose administered intravenously. On October 28, 2021, Inhibrx announced the appointment of three executives: David Matly, M.B.A.,…

