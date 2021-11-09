Kintara Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — https://www.kintara.com/ (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that Robert E. Hoffman, the Company’s Chairman, will succeed Saiid Zarrabian as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 8, 2021. Mr. Hoffman will continue in his capacity as the Company’s Chairman, and Mr. Zarrabian will transition to heading up Kintara’s strategic partnerships initiative and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Click here to view original post