Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Click here to view original post