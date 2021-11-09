Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that members of the management team will participate at the following investor conferences: Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in London. Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, and Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

