Poseida Therapeutics Provides Program Updates and Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced program updates and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "The last quarter saw continued progress as Poseida reached multiple key strategic milestones including FDA clearance of our first fully allogeneic CAR-T IND for P-BCMA-ALLO1, the presentation of strong CAR-T data in a solid tumor indication with our P-PSMA-101 program and, shortly after the quarter, the announcement of a strategic collaboration with Takeda focused on non-viral in vivo gene therapy programs utilizing our platform technologies," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida.

