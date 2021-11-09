Poseida Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Product Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the upcoming presentation of preclinical data highlighting P-BCMA-ALLO1 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting (SITC), being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

