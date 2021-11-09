SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Published abstract shows Biocept’s Switch-Blocker technology increases the sensitivity of liquid biopsy assays for detecting rare cancer mutations.
Study Shows Biocept’s Switch-Blocker Technology Enhances Performance of Conventional PCR-Based Liquid Biopsy Assays in Detecting Rare Cancer Mutations
