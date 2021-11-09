The CAP recognizes the continued excellence of SkylineDx’ accredited laboratory

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SkylineDx announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has renewed accreditation to SkylineDx’ laboratory in San Diego, California (US), based on results of a recent on-site inspection. The CAP advised the facility’s laboratory director, Matthew McGinniss MS, Ph.D., of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the laboratory services provided. SkylineDx is one of nearly 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

