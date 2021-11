UC San Diego erased an 11-point first half deficit to win 80-67 at Cal in the 2021-22 season opener Tuesday afternoon at Haas Pavilion. Toni Rocak scored a career-high 27, Bryce Pope added 18, and Matt Gray chipped in 10 for the visitors who are now 1-0 vs. the Pac-12 Conference as a member of NCAA Division I.