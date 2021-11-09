Viking Therapeutics to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place November 15-17, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

