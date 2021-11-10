BioSpyder receives EPA contract worth up to $9.5 million to perform ecotoxicological screening

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. has been awarded the contract to perform High Throughput Compatible Gene Expression Profiling for Species of Ecotoxicological Relevance by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Center for Computational Toxicology and Exposure (CCTE). This is a five-year contract that has a maximum total contract value of $9.5 million. It is the latest in a series of contracts awarded to BioSpyder from the EPA for HTT research since 2015. Three other contracts were awarded to BioSpyder, worth up to $5 million, $10 million, and $25 million.

