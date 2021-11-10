Evofem Biosciences Announces Regulatory Submission in Mexico for Its Hormone-Free Contraceptive

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that it has submitted the registration for its hormone-free contraceptive vaginal gel to the Mexican Regulatory Agency COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios). "This regulatory submission is the first step toward expanding access to our non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal gel to women outside the United States," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "Access to women’s health should not have borders. We look forward to the day when all women, regardless of income or geography, have access to hormone-free birth control that they can use on their terms, only when they need it."

