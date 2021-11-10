Insightful Science Acquires LabArchives to Expand its Electronic Lab Notebook and LIMS Solutions for Scientific Discovery

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insightful Science, the software company enabling the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, announced today that it has completed the transaction to acquire LabArchives. LabArchives is a widely used research data management application, serving 600,000 scientists in academic, non-profit and commercial organizations. Built as the central information hub in research labs, it automates data capture, enhances collaboration, creates seamless workflows, and improves lab efficien

Click here to view original post