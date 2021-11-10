Regulus Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Updates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update. "We are pleased with the progress we have made in advancing our next generation candidate RGLS8429 as a potential treatment for ADPKD, as the compound has been shown to have the favorable properties of RGLS4326 without the limitations of the first-generation compound," commented Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus Therapeutics. "RGLS8429 has demonstrated comparable potency, as well as similar pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles, without the off-target CNS effects seen in chronic preclinical toxicology studies with RGLS4326 at the top doses tested. We look forward to our pre-IND meeting in December with the FDA to help finalize our IND submission and reach another…

