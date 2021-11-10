Wugen to Present Virtually at the Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Virtual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference set to take place November 16 – 19, 2021. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m.

Click here to view original post