Wugen to Present Virtually at the Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 10, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Wugen to Present Virtually at the Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Virtual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference set to take place November 16 – 19, 2021. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m.
Click here to view original post