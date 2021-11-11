Abveris Announces Multi-Target, Multi-Year Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Collaboration with Prometheus Biosciences

CANTON, Mass. and SAN DIEGO: CANTON, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Abveris, a leader in antibody drug discovery, today announced that Prometheus Biosciences and Abveris have entered a multi-year collaboration to develop therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. The partnership will expand Abveris’s role in supporting the rapid development of the Prometheus Biosciences portfolio. The results of the collaboration will bring promising new therapeutics to patients suffering from a variety of immune-mediated diseases.

