Codex DNA to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The pre-recorded presentation will be available on Thursday, November 18 at 5:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time / 12:00 pm Eastern time / 9:00 am Pacific time.

