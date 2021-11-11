Connect Biopharma to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Business Officer, will be participating in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Click here to view original post