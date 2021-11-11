SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Heron management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: November 18-19, 2021 Fireside chat will be available on-demand for attendees during the virtual portion of the meeting beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.
Heron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
