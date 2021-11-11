Jubilant Biosys Limited Announces New Chemistry Innovation Research Center to Support Expanded Discovery Chemistry and in-vitro ADME Services for Clients like Turning Point Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO and BENGALURU, India: SAN DIEGO and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jubilant Biosys Limited announced today, an expansion of its facilities to support its discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME Service offerings. Jubilant Biosys provides services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. for multiple small molecule oncology research programs. Turning Point is a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. Services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. will be conducted out of Jubilant Biosys Limited’s newly built state-of-the-art Chemistry Innovation Research Center (CIRC) in Greater Noida, India. It’s Chemistry Innovation Research Center has an initial capacity of 500 FTEs enabling higher operational performance for discovery chemistry services and also rapid turn-around of in-vitro ADME data for client projects.

