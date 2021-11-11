Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021

November 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert E. Hoffman, will present a corporate overview at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16 – 17, 2021. Mr. Hoffman will deliver his corporate presentation on November 17, 2021 at 1:15 p.m.ET. Mr. Hoffman will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
Click here to view original post