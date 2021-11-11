Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert E. Hoffman, will present a corporate overview at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16 – 17, 2021. Mr. Hoffman will deliver his corporate presentation on November 17, 2021 at 1:15 p.m.ET. Mr. Hoffman will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Click here to view original post