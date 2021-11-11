Study shines a light into “black holes” in the Arabidopsis genome

LA JOLLA—Salk scientists, collaborating with researchers from the University of Cambridge and Johns Hopkins University, have sequenced the genome of the world’s most widely used model plant species, Arabidopsis thaliana, at a level of detail never previously achieved. The study, published in Science on November 12, 2021, reveals the secrets of Arabidopsis chromosome regions called centromeres. The findings shed light on centromere evolution and provides insights into the genomic equivalent of black holes.

“Just over 20 years ago the Arabidopsis genome was published, and it has been the gold standard plant genome since giving rise to amazing advances from models to crops,” says Todd Michael, a research professor in the Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory. “Our new assembly resolves the final missing pieces of the genome, paving the way for exciting research on chromosome architecture and evolution, which will be critical for our efforts to engineer plants to…

Click here to view original post