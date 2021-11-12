CytoImmune CEO breaks down her 3 ‘pillars’ of success; Former Novartis, Gilead exec Alessandro Riva to lead an ultra low-profile cell therapy outfit

Christina Coughlin

Christina Coughlin loves cell therapy — pretty much defining her career since her postdoc days with Carl June in Pennsylvania.

Now as the new head honcho at CytoImmune as of Wednesday, the first-time CEO gets to work with a new type of cell therapy — CAR-NK cells, licensed from long-time NK cell researcher Michael Caligiuri and Jianhua Yu at the City of Hope National Medical Center.

And Yu is the sole member of CytoImmune’s scientific advisory board.

Coughlin got into the biopharma space after getting her double bachelor’s at Temple University in mathematics and biology, and then she went to the University of Pennsylvania for med school, where she got her PhD and MD.

After Penn, she worked her way up in various notable biopharmas such as Pfizer and Novartis, and then pivoting to working with cells as CMO at Immunocore, Tmunity, and red…

Click here to view original post