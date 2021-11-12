Illuminating Dark Matter in Human DNA

November 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Illuminating Dark Matter in Human DNA

UC San Diego researchers have produced a single-cell chromatin atlas for the human genome. Delineating chromatin regions in cells of different human tissue types would be a major step toward understanding the role of gene regulatory elements (non-coding DNA) in human health or disease.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles