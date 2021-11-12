Illuminating Dark Matter in Human DNA

UC San Diego researchers have produced a single-cell chromatin atlas for the human genome. Delineating chromatin regions in cells of different human tissue types would be a major step toward understanding the role of gene regulatory elements (non-coding DNA) in human health or disease.
Related Articles
UC San Diego Faculty Club to Reopen its Doors on Nov. 1
October 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on UC San Diego Faculty Club to Reopen its Doors on Nov. 1
???????The UC San Diego Faculty Club—a retreat for colleagues to connect over meals and conversation—will reopen Nov. 1 with new menu offerings, a revamped outdoor space and special promotion.
… […]
Operation Santa in Need of Elves
October 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Operation Santa in Need of Elves
For some, the holiday season is synonymous with shopping for gifts and bountiful meals shared with loved ones. To help those who may not have the means to celebrate, UC San Diego’s Alpha Phi Omega co-ed service … […]
Topping the Medical Charts
September 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Topping the Medical Charts
San Diego Magazine ?Physicians of Exceptional Excellence? survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the region to vote for much-admired colleagues. ]]>
[…]