Ionis’ antisense therapies to be featured at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, announced today the upcoming presentations of clinical and non-clinical data from its cardiovascular pipeline, including several of its investigational antisense medicines for cardiovascular disease, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, to be held virtually Nov. 13-15, 2021.
