New Data from Sagimet’s Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 Clinical Trial Demonstrate TVB-2640’s Positive Effect Across Patients with NASH in the U.S. and China

SAN MATEO, Calif.: SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sagimet Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, will give an oral presentation on consolidated results from the Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 trial of Sagimet’s lead clinical candidate TVB-2640 in patients in the U.S. and China with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) on November 14 at The Liver Meeting 2021. The presentation is entitled "Novel, first-in-class, fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor TVB-2640 demonstrates robust clinical efficacy and safety in a global phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled NASH trial (FASCINATE-1) conducted in the U.S. and China."

