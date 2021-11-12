Salk Institute announces historic $100M challenge gift from Irwin and Joan Jacobs

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today that Irwin and Joan Jacobs, longtime supporters of the renowned scientific research organization, have pledged $100M to launch Salk’s five-year, $500M philanthropic and scientific Campaign for the Future. The gift is structured as a challenge match, adding $1 to every $2 pledged by June 30, 2022 as a donor naming or endowment gift. The Campaign for the Future will provide funds to construct the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Science and Technology Center on Salk’s iconic campus in La Jolla, support key scientific programs, and increase Salk’s endowment.

“With this transformative gift and challenge to Salk, Irwin and Joan are helping shape the next chapter in Salk’s famed history,” said Salk President Rusty Gage. “It builds on the legacy of Jonas Salk and will advance scientific discovery at Salk for decades to come,” Gage added.

The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Science and Technology…

