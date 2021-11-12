Salk Institute awards Medal for Research Excellence to neurobiologist and geneticist Cori Bargmann

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has awarded neurobiologist and geneticist Cori Bargmann its prestigious Medal for Research Excellence, which recognizes a scientist who has made significant contributions in the area of basic scientific research. Bargmann, who leads the science program at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and is the Torsten N. Wiesel Professor at The Rockefeller University, received her award on November 11, 2021.

“Cori Bargmann has made seminal discoveries into the relationships between genes, motivational states, and behavior,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “We are delighted to honor her with Salk’s Medal for Research Excellence in recognition of her pioneering work.”

Bargmann began her career as a graduate student in the lab of Robert A. Weinberg, a professor at MIT who was awarded the Salk Medal for Research Excellence in 2016 for his excellence in cancer research. While in his lab, Bargmann explored the mechanisms of a cancer…

