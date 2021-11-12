Sorrento Announces Publication of Significant Positive Pivotal Trial Results of Abivertinib for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the Peer-Reviewed Journal Clinical Cancer Research

November 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Publication of Significant Positive Pivotal Trial Results of Abivertinib for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the Peer-Reviewed Journal Clinical Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the peer-reviewed publication of significant results from a pivotal study of abivertinib on 227 heavily pretreated NSCLC patients in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, authored by Dr. Yi-Long Wu, distinguished professor of Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, awardee of the prestigious “International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) Scientific Award” in 2017, and the principal investigator of the study.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

September 5, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants of Concerns

August 3, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants of Concerns

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development,… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA® Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

August 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA® Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released a patient case report on the lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using the Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA), which has been submitted for preprint as CASE REPORT: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel® using The Sofusa® Lymphatic… Click here to view original post… […]