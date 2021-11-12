Sorrento Announces Publication of Significant Positive Pivotal Trial Results of Abivertinib for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the Peer-Reviewed Journal Clinical Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the peer-reviewed publication of significant results from a pivotal study of abivertinib on 227 heavily pretreated NSCLC patients in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, authored by Dr. Yi-Long Wu, distinguished professor of Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, awardee of the prestigious “International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) Scientific Award” in 2017, and the principal investigator of the study.

